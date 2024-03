KEY LARGO, Fla. — A small plane crashed on a golf course Friday afternoon in the Florida Keys.

The plane crash occurred shortly before 12:45 p.m. at the Ocean Reef Club in Key Largo.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Becky Herrin said one person, believed to be the pilot, was injured in the crash and flown by medical helicopter to a Miami-Dade County hospital.

The Florida Highway Patrol was investigating the crash.

No other information was immediately available.