Small plane crash kills 2 near Panama City Beach airport

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Federal officials say two people died when a small plane crashed a short distance from a Florida Panhandle airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration says single-engine Cessna 182 crashed Tuesday night in a wooded area some two miles from Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport in Panama City, Florida.

Bay County Sheriff’s officials say the plane was approaching the airport around 7 p.m. when it disappeared from the radar.

Multiple agencies were involved in the search for the aircraft. A National Transportation Safety Board investigator is traveling to the scene to examine the aircraft.

Neither agency identifies those involved in a plane crash.