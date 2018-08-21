Sick Florida boy wishes to meet Ellen DeGeneres

PASCO COUNTY, Fla.-- Eric Piburn is a sick little boy. But he doesn't spend his time feeling sorry for himself.

"Don't be bullies to everyone. Don't judge a book by its cover and don't judge a person by their face; I can tell you that," he says.

The 11-year-old may be small for his age, but his personality is larger than life. "I'm going to give them my good side for once. Show them your good side," he adds.

The young guy was born with heart and lung defects, and he also has an immune deficiency. Doctors said he would never make it but he's proving everyone wrong as for now and making good use of his time.

"I'm trying to make their days brighter by becoming nicer. And that way I can be on the Ellen show and tell everyone on TV I am trying to make the world a better place," he says.

His acts of kindness don't go unnoticed. He hands out gift cards at the grocery store and brings first responders lunch and flowers. He does all of his kindness days with his best friend Mack from the movie Cars.

Hopefully, Ellen can make the sick little boy's dream come true.

"I really want to dance with you, I really want to meet you, and I have a wish list that I really want to do with you," Piburn says.

Eric says he wants to meet a real-life Mack truck and a real lightning McQueen.

While he waits for that wish, he has several more kindness days planned including some school visits with Captain America.