Sheriff: Florida woman shot dogs in their legs with BB gun

SPRING HILL, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman is accused of shooting her dogs multiple times with a BB gun to keep them from trying to escape by digging under a fence.

Hernando County Sheriff's officials say the 37-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday on charges of aggravated animal cruelty.

Deputies first went to her house in April to investigate reports of a BB gun being fired, and found dogs with injuries.

But she denied having a BB gun. She also said she didn't have any money to vaccinate the animals.

The woman eventually surrendered two dogs and an exam found 173 projectiles in their legs and paws.

Deputies also removed her other dog, cats, a bird and ferret.