Severe storms pummel South killing at least 2 in Florida Panhandle

Rogelio V. Solis/AP
A state grounds engineer uses a mini skid steer to remove some of the limbs and trunk from this downed tree that was felled by strong winds on the grounds of the Mississippi Governor's Mansion onto a main intersection of downtown Jackson, during an outbreak of severe weather in the state, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. A section of the security fence and the decorative brick wall was damaged by the tree. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Posted at 10:30 AM, Mar 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-31 10:30:01-04

Severe storms packing isolated tornadoes and high winds are racing across the Deep South, killing two in the Florida Panhandle and leaving scattered damage to buildings and homes in their path.

In Florida, the Washington County Sheriff's Office says two were killed and two injured when a tornado touched down there.

The storm front spans several states and has been blamed for spinning off at least two confirmed tornadoes earlier Wednesday that left injuries elsewhere.

High winds overturned semitrailers in Louisiana, toppled large trees in Mississippi and damaged a hotel in downtown Nashville.

Senate lawmakers in Mississippi briefly suspended work when weather sirens blared during a tornado warning Wednesday.

