Severe storms pummel South killing at least 2 in Florida Panhandle

Severe storms packing isolated tornadoes and high winds are racing across the Deep South, killing two in the Florida Panhandle and leaving scattered damage to buildings and homes in their path.

In Florida, the Washington County Sheriff's Office says two were killed and two injured when a tornado touched down there.

The storm front spans several states and has been blamed for spinning off at least two confirmed tornadoes earlier Wednesday that left injuries elsewhere.

High winds overturned semitrailers in Louisiana, toppled large trees in Mississippi and damaged a hotel in downtown Nashville.

Senate lawmakers in Mississippi briefly suspended work when weather sirens blared during a tornado warning Wednesday.