Senior citizen hits gas pedal instead of brake, sending car into Florida pool

LAKELAND, Fla. — A car ended up in a swimming pool in Lakeland, Florida, on Wednesday morning.

Crews worked to remove the white SUV with a crane from the country club pool.

The incident happened at Sandpipers Golf and Country Club before 8 a.m.

A Lakeland Police Department spokesperson said the driver, who was a senior citizen, hit the gas pedal instead of the brake by accident.

Authorities said the driver was able to escape through the window after the car settled in the shallow end.

She was not injured and did not go to the hospital.