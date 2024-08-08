Sen. Scott announces homeowner tax reduction bill, locals unsure if it will be enough to offset rising costs

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla — Senator Rick Scott announced today his introduction of the Homeowners Premium Tax Reduction Act.

According to the press release sent Wednesday, the legislation will provide American homeowners an above-the-line deduction of up to $10,000 of premiums paid for homeowners’ insurance annually at their primary residence.

This helps locals like Michael and Rose Debevec, who talked with WPTV Reporter Ethan Stein about the drastic increase in their homeowners insurance cost.

The Port St. Lucie couple’s homeowners insurance jumped from $2,500 to $9,000 annuall. The couple have lived in their home for over 30 years and don’t know how they’re going to afford the increase.

“I just retired and you know I’m on a fixed income,” Michael Debevec said. “And [Rose is] going to retire in a couple of months. So she’s going to be on a fixed income too. Thank God I own my house because I’m thinking about now paying my insurance.”

Debevec, a veteran, said he spent $20,000 this year on a new roof in order to get insurance. He said he chose a flat roof for part of his house, taking away from more living area inside, but now that roof is causing insurance companies to turn them away or given large quotes.

“What happens if we go to sell our house? Who is going to buy this sized house? It’s like our house isn’t worth anything and we’re going to have to live here until we die,” Rose Debevec said.

Sen. Scott’s bill makes him the latest politician in Florida to offer relief to property owners, but the Debevecs don’t think the solution will help. Rose said the $10,000 limit for homeowners is not enough to make insurance prices affordable.

WPTV reached out to two differnet insurance policy advocacy groups on Wednesday evening and have not yet gotten a response. Sen. Scott’s office has also yet to respond to a request for an interview.

