Sen. Marco Rubio to InfoWars' Alex Jones: 'Don't touch me'
Veronica Stracqualursi, CNN
2:39 PM, Sep 5, 2018
(CNN) -- Sen. Marco Rubio got into a back-and-forth Wednesday with far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in a Capitol Hill hallway.
Jones, who is the controversial InfoWars founder, repeatedly interrupted Rubio while he was attempting to answer questions from reporters during a recess in the Senate Intelligence Committee's hearing on foreign use of social media to influence US politics.
Wow, this video. Alex JONES calls RUBIO a "frat boy" and touches Rubio on the shoulder. Rubio tells Jones not to touch him and that he won't be arrested because I'll "take care of you myself."http://t.co/AGRMrDBMGa