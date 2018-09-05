Sen. Marco Rubio to InfoWars' Alex Jones: 'Don't touch me'

Veronica Stracqualursi, CNN
2:39 PM, Sep 5, 2018
Sen. Marco Rubio and right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones traded barbs outside a Capitol Hill social media hearing on Wednesday.

(CNN) -- Sen. Marco Rubio got into a back-and-forth Wednesday with far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in a Capitol Hill hallway.

Jones, who is the controversial InfoWars founder, repeatedly interrupted Rubio while he was attempting to answer questions from reporters during a recess in the Senate Intelligence Committee's hearing on foreign use of social media to influence US politics.

After talking over Rubio a few times, Jones tapped the senator on the shoulder, as seen in video live-streamed and promoted by Cassandra Fairbanks, a right-wing blogger and an activist.

"Hey, don't touch me again, man," Rubio said to Jones. "I'm asking you not to touch me again."

"Sure, I just patted you nicely," said Jones, who was standing to Rubio's right in the swarm of reporters, Rubio's staff and security in the Senate hallway.

Rubio replied, "But I don't want to be touched. I don't know who you are."

"You want me to get arrested," Jones claimed.