Seminole sheriff believes body in burned SUV to be carjacked South Florida woman

Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvias, 31, of Homestead, was attacked and kidnapped at gunpoint northeast of Orlando
This screen grab taken from a nearby motorist's cellphone video and provided by the Seminole County Sheriff's Office shows a man pointing a gun at the driver of an SUV at an intersection just outside Winter Springs, Fla., Thursday, April 11, 2024. The suspect emerged from the car seen behind the SUV. (Courtesy of Seminole County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Seminole County Sheriff's Office via AP
This screen grab taken from a nearby motorist's cellphone video and provided by the Seminole County Sheriff's Office shows a man pointing a gun at the driver of an SUV at an intersection just outside Winter Springs, Fla., April 11, 2024.
Posted at 11:41 AM, Apr 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-13 11:42:28-04

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — Authorities in central Florida said they believe they've found the body of a South Florida woman who was taken in a carjacking.

Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvias, 31, of Homestead, was attacked and kidnapped at gunpoint Thursday afternoon at an intersection northeast of Orlando, Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said during a news conference on Friday.

Investigators found what they believe was her burning SUV with her body inside less than two hours later in a rural area of Osceola County, just south of Orlando. Investigators will use dental records and DNA to confirm the identity.

Guerrero De Aguasvias was at an intersection just outside of Winter Springs when a green Acura began to ram her SUV, Lemma said. Guerrero De Aguasvias called her husband, who told her not to stop. Neither called the authorities, Lemma said. Another motorist called 911 and took a cell phone video of the carjacking. The video shows a passenger from the Acura pointing a gun at Guerrero De Aguasvias and then jumping in the back seat of her SUV before they drive off, followed by the Acura.

Lemma said investigators believe Guerrero De Aguasvias was targeted by the occupants of the Acura, but they don't have a motive for the carjacking. She's had no criminal history since moving to the U.S. five years ago, Lemma said. Her husband told authorities that she was in central Florida to visit family, but investigators didn't immediately find any relatives in the area.

