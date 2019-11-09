Menu

Search suspended for airman missing in Gulf of Mexico

Posted: 10:16 AM, Nov 09, 2019
Updated: 2019-11-09 10:16:42-05
Getty Images
Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images via CNN Newsource
Lockheed Martin C-130 (file photo)
Lockheed Martin C-130 (file photo)

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — After four days of searching the Gulf of Mexico, the U.S. Coast Guard suspended search operations for a missing Hurlburt Field special tactics airman .

The search was suspended Friday evening.

On Tuesday morning, an airman from the 24th Special Operations Wing fell into the Gulf of Mexico south of Hurlburt Field while performing a planned static-line jump from a C-130 aircraft.

The Pensacola News Journal reports Coast Guard air and boat crews spent over 130 hours on scene and searched more than 4,909 square-nautical miles but were unable to locate him.

The U.S. Air Force is now overseeing a recovery effort. The airman's name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

Information from: Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, http://www.pensacolanewsjournal.com

