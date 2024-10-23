Search for woman who fell overboard from Royal Caribbean cruise out of Miami

MIAMI — Multiple international agencies are searching Wednesday for a 66-year-old woman who fell overboard off a Royal Caribbean cruise ship near the Bahamas.

The U.S. Coast Guard told WPTV News it's assisting the Royal Bahamas Defense Force in the search for a passenger who fell off the Allure of the Seas at approximately 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, 17 miles north of Nassau, Bahamas.

The Coast Guard said it has multiple aircraft involved in the search.

According to its itinerary, the Allure of the Seas departed PortMiami on Monday for a four-night cruise. It was scheduled to have stops in Nassau and Coco Cay, before arriving back in Miami on Friday.

This particular voyage is notable because nearly 200 of the ship's staterooms are reserved for a special Taylor Swift themed sailing, following her "Eras Tour" concerts at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens last weekend.

Royal Caribbean released the following statement to WPTV News:

"Our crew immediately launched a search and rescue effort and is working with local authorities. We are also providing support and assistance to the guest's family during this difficult time. To respect the privacy of our guest’s family, we have no additional details to share."

The woman's identity has not been released, and it's unclear is she was one of the passengers in the Taylor Swift cruise group.