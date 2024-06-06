Watch Now
Scuba divers find suspected cocaine haul off Key Largo

Divers discover 25 individually wrapped kilos of suspected cocaine in Florida Keys
A haul of cocaine was found on June 5, 2024 in Key Largo by scuba divers.
Posted at 11:40 AM, Jun 06, 2024

KEY LARGO, Fla. — Scuba divers discovered 25 kilograms of suspected cocaine off the Atlantic coast of Florida.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office arrived at Rainbow Reef Dive Center in Key Largo around 12:25 p.m. Wednesday, after scuba divers reported finding the stash in more than 100 feet of water in the Atlantic Ocean.

According to a statement from the Sheriff's Office, the divers thought they were moving trash when the individually wrapped packages were discovered. The packages were labeled with fake Nike logos.

The suspected drugs were handed over to U.S. Border Patrol.

