A daring robbery went swimmingly for one Orlando-area thief over the weekend.

He used a Disney lake to make a surprise entrance — and a clean getaway.

Scuba-clad man robs Disney Springs restaurant

The scuba-clad man knowing about the security camera.

Knowing where to strip off and hide his wetsuit.

And knowing when the manager of the Paddlefish restaurant at Disney Springs would be counting their cash for the night.

Investigators say the man boarded the replica steamboat just after midnight Monday, and forced two employees into the corner of the room.

They said he said he told them to close their eyes. They didn't see a weapon, but did what he said.

Sources familiar with the investigation told us separately he then tied the employees up.

They said he was in and out in two minutes, making off with somewhere between $10,000 and $20,000 before the employees could free themselves and call 911.

Deputies believe he put his scuba gear on after the robbery, jumped into the man-made pond, and swam off.

Leaving this bizarre picture behind and the staff to clean up and open as normal to guests just 12 hours later, as detectives scoured the area.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Paddlefish is privately owned — but it's on Disney property and is protected by the company's robust security force.

