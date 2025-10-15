Schools across Florida to increase patrols following threatening emails

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Schools across Florida are implementing increased patrols on campuses today in response to violent, threatening emails that are being sent to superintendents.

The Martin County School District told WPTV that Superintendent Michael Maine is among those who have received a threat. They say that these emails have impacted almost, if not all, other district superintendents in the state.

Martin County schools sent WPTV this statement:

"We are working with the Martin County Sheriff's Office to increase patrols today across our district at all our schools. We appreciate our family's partnership in remaining alert, practicing the "see something, say something" rule, and helping to ensure the continued safety of our schools."

Okeechobee County Schools posted on social media Tuesday evening that although they have not received a threat, they are working closely with law enforcement to ensure safety.

Okeechobee County Schools sent WPTV this statement:

"Our deputies monitored schools closely overnight. We have not received the email, but we are taking this seriously and are working with law enforcement to ensure the continued safety of our students and staff."

WPTV has reached out to all school districts in our viewing area regarding their response to these emails.