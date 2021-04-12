Watch
NewsState

Actions

Sailboat knocks out power to 30,000 Florida Keys customers

items.[0].image.alt
Getty Images
(Photo by Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via Getty Images)
In this handout photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, traffic rolls on the Seven Mile Bridge on September 19, 2017 in Marathon, Florida. (Photo by Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via Getty Images)
In this handout photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, traffic rolls on the Seven Mile Bridge on September 19, 2017 in Marathon, Florida. (Photo by Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via Getty Images)
Posted at 11:58 AM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 11:58:41-04

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) -- A power outage occurred throughout the lower half of the Florida Keys on Monday morning when a sailboat got stuck in transmission lines, officials said.

The electricity went out for about 30,000 customers shortly before 9:30 a.m., Julio Torrado, spokesman for Keys Energy Services, told the Miami Herald.

The company said in a Facebook post that crews are working to restore power.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said a Marathon Fire Rescue crew was removing people from the sailboat about 10:30 a.m. Monday. It was unknown whether there were any injuries to those on the sailboat.

A similar incident involving a sailboat hitting transmission lines next to the Seven Mile Bridge happened in October 2018, the newspaper reported. That incident also knocking out power to about 30,000 homes.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right