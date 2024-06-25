Ron DeSantis signs bill making intentional balloon releases illegal

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill on Monday banning the intentional release of balloons.

House Bill 321 prohibits the release balloons and specifies that anyone who does so is subject to Florida Litter Law penalties.

The bill summary states: "The bill revises the penalties for intentionally releasing balloons by specifying that a person commits littering if they intentionally release, organize the release of, or intentionally cause to be released balloons inflated with a gas that is lighter than air." The fine would be $150.

The bill also removes a previous exemption of balloons considered biodegradable or photodegradable, and prohibits citizens from petitioning "a circuit court to enjoin the release of 10 or more balloons."

Current Florida law prohibits citizens from releasing 10 or more balloons within a 24-hour period. The new law applies to all balloons.

The law does not apply to children under 6.

In a statement Monday, Jon Paul “J.P.” Brooker, director of Florida Conservation at Ocean Conservancy, said this is a win: "Ocean Conservancy has worked with Florida legislators for years to ban balloon releases, and today marks a tremendous win for our manatees, sea turtles, dolphins, birds and other marine life who have fallen victim to balloon litter."

The bill goes into effect July 1.