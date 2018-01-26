Richard Spencer's white nationalist event in Gainesville to cost taxpayers
Associated Press
11:36 AM, Jan 26, 2018
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Officials in a Florida city say a speaking event featuring white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida last fall will cost taxpayers at least $224,000.
The Gainesville Sun reports Gainesville city commissioners decided Thursday not to send the university a bill for costs. Alachua County officials sent the university a $302,000 bill earlier this month for its costs connected to the event.
The university previously estimated it would spend $600,000 on security at the October event to ensure no repeat of violent clashes connected to a white nationalist gathering in Charlottesville, Virginia, that left one dead in August.