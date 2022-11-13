Watch Now
NewsState

Actions

Rescued tiny turtle named after Hurricane Ian released off Key West

Ian the turtle released.PNG
Turtle Hospital/Florida Keys powerboat race organizers<br/><br/><br/>
Ian the turtle released.PNG
Posted at 4:22 PM, Nov 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-13 16:28:37-05

KEY WEST, Fla. — A rescued juvenile green sea turtle named after Hurricane Ian was released Saturday in Gulf Stream waters off Key West.

Experts from the Florida Keys-based Turtle Hospital and members of a powerboat racing team vying for the sport’s world championship released "Ian".

Ian the turtle to be released off Key West.PNG

The little turtle was found buried in seaweed by a family cleaning up a boat ramp after Hurricane Ian’s tropical storm-force winds brushed Key West on Sept. 29.

Tiny Ian was transported to the Turtle Hospital in Marathon, where it was treated with fluids and diet and nursed back to health.

According to Bette Zirkelbach, Turtle Hospital’s manager, Ian and 14 other young sea turtles were all released Saturday into a sargassum weed line about 20 miles off Key West in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
South Florida's 9 promo

Local news, entertainment & more!