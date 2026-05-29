Renewing your Florida driver's license could affect your ability to request a mail-in ballot this fall

A Palm Beach County man's experience renewing his driver's license revealed a potential issue for Florida voters who request mail-in ballots.

Ronald Peekstok renewed his driver's license to drive his new travel trailer this summer — and discovered his license number had changed.

WATCH BELOW: Florida license renewals could impact mail-in ballot requests

Florida license renewals could impact mail-in ballot requests

"The driver's license numbers had changed on both my wife and myself," Peekstok said.

Florida is changing driver's license numbers to make them more secure from scammers. But Peekstok was concerned about what that change could mean for voters, particularly those who request mail-in ballots — a process that typically relies on the driver's license number on file with elections officials.

"My concern was how many people are not going to be aware that there's been a change, and there could possibly be a potential issue with their mail-in ballots," Peekstok said.

Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link said the key issue is whether voters update their records when they renew their license.

"The problem will be for people who don't update their record with us. When you go for your driver's license (office), and they say, 'Do you want to update your voter record?' A lot of times, people will say no because they're thinking I'm not doing anything affecting my voting. So, we have a campaign there that says just say yes," Sartory Link said.

For voters who don't update their records and then encounter problems requesting a mail-in ballot, elections officials say to contact their office, and they will resolve the issue — which is what Peekstok did.

"They offered to provide paperwork for me to complete either online or through the mail," Peekstok said.

If you are renewing your driver's license, request that your new number be sent to the elections office — or contact your county supervisor of elections office directly.

WPTV

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