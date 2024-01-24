Recreational harvest of snook in Florida begins Feb. 1

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Recreational harvest of snook in northeast, Indian River Lagoon and southeast regions of Florida will begin on Feb. 1, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced Wednesday.
The harvest will remain open through May 31 and includes all Florida state and inland waters, as well as adjacent federal waters within each region, FWC said. The bag limit is one fish, per person, per day and the slot limit is between 28 to 32 inches total length.
For a map of boundaries for each region and more information on recreational snook regulations, click here.
