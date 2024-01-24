Recreational harvest of snook in Florida begins Feb. 1

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Recreational harvest of snook in northeast, Indian River Lagoon and southeast regions of Florida will begin on Feb. 1, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced Wednesday.

Indian River Lagoon region map of boundaries

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Indian River Lagoon region: The northern coastal boundary is at Lytle Avenue/South Causeway in New Smyrna Beach and the region extends south to the Martin-Palm Beach county line. Includes all inland waters of the area colored yellow on the map, and all waters of the Kissimmee River, Lake Okeechobee and other lakes identified on the map with blue hatch. Does not include the waters of Loxahatchee and St. Johns rivers and their tributaries.



The harvest will remain open through May 31 and includes all Florida state and inland waters, as well as adjacent federal waters within each region, FWC said. The bag limit is one fish, per person, per day and the slot limit is between 28 to 32 inches total length.

Southeast region map of boundaries

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission The northern boundary is the Martin-Palm Beach county line and the region extends south to the Miami-Dade/Monroe county line. Includes all inland waters of the area colored yellow on the map. Includes all waters of Hillsboro Canal, Miami Canal, North New River Canal and West Palm Beach Canal, and the Loxahatchee River and its tributaries. Does not include Lake Okeechobee and Everglades National Park.



For a map of boundaries for each region and more information on recreational snook regulations, click here.