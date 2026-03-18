Pulse nightclub demolished to make way for permanent memorial nearly 10 years after mass shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — Nearly a decade after the mass shooting at Pulse nightclub claimed the lives of 49 people, the building that once stood as a popular gathering place for the LGBTQ+ community has been torn down.

Demolition began at 9 a.m. Wednesday, marking a new chapter in honoring the victims. In its place, a permanent memorial is planned — a space dedicated to remembrance, reflection, and resilience — expected to open by the end of 2027.

WPTV was on site as crews started dismantling the structure, gathering reactions from individuals who were at the establishment on the night of the shooting, friends and family members of those lost, and visitors paying their respects.

Visitors placed flowers, photos, and flags along the fence — including Puerto Rico flags. 23 of the 49 victims killed that night were Puerto Rican. 53 additional people were injured in the attack. The shooter was from Port St. Lucie.

Diana McCreight, who lives in the Orlando area, has been visiting the site for nearly 10 years, although, she never had the chance to go to Pulse before the June 12, 2016 attack.

"I've been coming out here for almost 10 years. It's not just today. Today was the day that the walls were coming down and that we're moving forward with the memorial that 49 angels deserve," McCreight said.

Watching the building come down and seeing parts of the interior exposed was an emotional experience for her.

"It makes me shake. It brings you back to that night," McCreight said.

She described the site as sacred ground, saying the memorial must remain in the exact spot where the club stood — the place where so many lives were changed forever.

"I'm so grateful they're keeping it here," McCreight said.

She said she is looking forward to having a serene place to visit, but acknowledged the process has not been easy.

"It's very painful," McCreight said, reflecting on what the site represents and how long it took to get the memorial moving forward.

She closed with a message she hopes others will carry with them.

"People just need to love one another. Let people live their lives without fear," McCreight said.

The new memorial is part of an effort led by the City of Orlando, which purchased the Pulse site in late 2023 and has committed to a thoughtful, collaborative approach to honoring the history of the site.

The city has worked closely with survivors, victims' families, and community members through a Memorial Engagement Process to design a space that reflects their desire for a place of solemn reflection — one that honors and pays tribute to the 49 victims and serves as a place where families, survivors, first responders, and the broader community can gather to honor, unite, and remember.

The next public presentation is scheduled for May 2026, when a 60% design update will be presented.

Plans for the memorial include interactive exhibits, landscaped gardens, and areas for quiet reflection.

While the physical building is now gone, those who gathered at the site say the memories and the commitment to never forget,remain as strong as ever.