Puerto Ricans sue Florida officials for ballots in Spanish

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Newly-arrived Puerto Ricans are suing to have 32 Florida counties print ballots and other elections materials in Spanish ahead of November's midterm elections.

The lawsuit filed earlier this month in federal court demands that elections officials provide ballots, registration materials and voting guides in Spanish in those counties.

The counties named in the lawsuit are along Florida's Space Coast, Treasure Coast, the Jacksonville area, the Sarasota area, the Panhandle and a swath of counties northwest of Orlando.

Tens of thousands of Puerto Ricans have moved to Florida since the island was devastated by Hurricane Maria last year.

The lawsuit argues that the new Floridians won't be able to exercise their right to vote without the Spanish-language ballots.

A hearing is scheduled in early September in Tallahassee.