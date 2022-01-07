Publix, Special Olympics Florida kick-off 'Torch Icon' campaign

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Publix and the Special Olympics Florida kicked off their annual "Torch Icon" campaign Wednesday.

The campaign runs through Jan. 16 and is aimed to help special Olympics athletes in Florida.

Publix customers can make a donation and also find athletes' stories near some of the registers.

This is the longest-running campaign for Special Olympics athletes.

"I think you do see the excitement in our athletes and I think it's because they have so many challenges they're up against every day," said Sherry Wheelock president and CEO for Special Olympics Florida. "When they get these achievements, when they feel accepted their enthusiasm is 10 fold."

In the past 10 years, fundraising efforts like this one have helped the organization grow from 20 thousand to around 60 thousand athletes.

In the past year, they also provided 13 thousand health exams and trained athletes in leadership opportunities.

The Special Olympics Florida also needs volunteers.

For more information about the organization and on how to become a volunteer, click here.

