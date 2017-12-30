Publix sandwiches ranked best in the country by popular website

A new article from Thrillist has confirmed what many Floridians may have already suspected: Publix sandwiches are the best in the nation.

It gives the sandwich props for being reliable and delicious every single time, and calls it one of the few things that can unite the whole state of Florida; north, south, east and west.

Thrillist highlights the chicken tender sub as something that makes the grocery store chain stand apart from other sub places like Subway, but mentions that uniqueness of subs isn't what puts Pub Subs on top.

Interviews with native Floridians link the subs to nostalgia, bringing people back to memories of food before a beach day or other childhood memories.

The cleanliness and consistency of Publix locations throughout the state also contributed to an atmosphere that attracts sub lovers far and wide.

To read more about why the website calls Pub Subs the best in America, click here.