Publix commits to multiyear project for coral reef restoration

LAKELAND, Fla. — During the first year of Publix’s effort, the company donated $675,000 to further support coral reef restoration efforts at Biscayne National Park and Dry Tortugas National Park through the National Park Foundation (NPF). This was the first donation as part of the company’s $2 million multiyear commitment. Publix first donated to coral restoration efforts with NPF in 2022.

“At Publix, we remain committed to supporting efforts that aid in protecting, conserving and restoring coral reefs around Florida,” said Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous. “We’re proud to fund this multiyear effort through NPF and continue looking for meaningful ways to provide additional support throughout our operating area.”

The company’s donation will continue to support various coral reef restoration projects, including

transplanting nursery-grown corals

restoring storm-damaged corals

treating corals affected by diseases

completing coral rescues in response to marine heat waves and mass bleaching events

removing invasive species to maintain a healthy reef fish population

providing in-water protection for corals

growing larvae of protected coral species and

restoring reef habitat through the removal of submerged marine debris.

Biscayne National Park

America’s largest marine park, Biscayne National Park, can be found south of Miami, and a large portion of the Florida Reef Tract is located within the park’s boundaries. In recent years, the area has been affected by heat waves, hurricanes and the ongoing outbreak of Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease, a highly lethal disease that affects coral and can spread quickly between reefs.

Dry Tortugas National Park

Dry Tortugas National Park is a 100-square-mile park 70 miles west of Key West, Florida, and includes seven islands. This remote park is home to a variety of unique coral reefs and marine life and is only accessible by boat or seaplane. In fact, only 1% of Dry Tortugas National Park is dry ground. In recent years, Dry Tortugas National Park has been affected by Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease.

Publix’s other conservation efforts

Publix is focused on doing good for the environment throughout its operations and in the communities it serves. Efforts include restoring water in the Florida Everglades; tree plantings to support reforestation efforts in the Southeast; improving fuel usage in transportation; using efficient technologies in our stores and support locations; offering sustainably and responsibly sourced seafood options in stores; and implementing an expansive recycling program across its operations.

During the company’s April 2025 Good Together environmental campaign, Publix associates and customers donated more than $2.6 million to fund tree plantings with the Arbor Day Foundation and marine debris removal projects with NPF and FORCE BLUE.

Read more about Publix’s continued commitment to sustainability at csr.publix.com/planet/.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 260,000 associates, currently operates 1,413 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky. For 28 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s newsroom at corporate.publix.com/newsroom.

