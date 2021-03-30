Menu

Publix cancels Wednesday's booking window for COVID-19 vaccine

Company not giving vaccinations over Easter holiday weekend
WPTV
Publix COVID-19 vaccine Florida
Posted at 4:33 PM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 16:33:45-04

LAKELAND, Fla. — Publix will not be booking appointments on Wednesday morning for the COVID-19 vaccine because of the Easter holiday weekend.

Normally, Publix opens up its booking window at 7 a.m. on Wednesday for vaccinations that will take place on Saturday and Sunday.

However, because the company will not be giving vaccinations over Easter weekend, it's canceling Wednesday morning's booking window.

Your next opportunity to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at Publix will be Friday at 7 a.m.

As a reminder, appointments booked on Monday and Friday are for the Moderna vaccine, and appointments booked on Wednesday are for the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

To book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at Publix, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
