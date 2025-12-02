TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Voting-rights groups flooded the Florida Capitol on Tuesday, warning state leaders against what they call an unprecedented, unnecessary, and possibly illegal attempt to redraw the state’s congressional map just three years after the last one.

Dozens of civil-rights and community organizations gathered for a “We Draw the Lines” Day of Action. They’re accusing Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republican lawmakers of bowing to partisan pressure and undermining Florida’s Fair Districts rules, which ban partisan gerrymandering.

Pressure builds in Tallahassee as GOP splits over redistricting timeline

“Voters should choose our elected officials, not the other way around,” said Abdelilah Skhir of the ACLU of Florida.

Speakers sharply criticized any move to open the maps early, especially as the House and Governor remain divided over when, or whether, to take up redistricting at all.

“That is not democracy — that is a power grab,” said Genesis Robinson of Equal Ground, adding that while no lawsuit has been filed, “we expect there to be consequences” if lawmakers attempt an “unprecedented” mid-decade redraw.

Democrats warned earlier this week the effort threatens fundamental democratic safeguards.

“It's cynical, it's inappropriate, frankly, it’s illegal,” Driskell said. “And I’m just so sorry to see that our state is moving forward in this direction.”

Growing tension among GOP leaders

The rally comes days before the Florida House Select Committee on Congressional Redistricting holds its first public meeting. House Speaker Danny Perez created the committee in August, arguing lawmakers need clarity after a recent Florida Supreme Court ruling raised new legal questions about the Fair Districts amendments.

“Here in Florida, our state supreme court's recent decision in Black Voters Matter Capacity Building Institute, Inc. v. Secretary, Florida Department of State, raises important and distinct questions about the applicability and interpretation of certain provisions of the so- called "Fair Districts" provisions of the Florida Constitution and their intersection with Federal law,” Perez wrote in a memo to lawmakers. “Exploring these questions now, at the mid-decade point, would potentially allow us to seek legal guidance from our supreme court without the uncertainty associated with deferring those questions until after the next decennial census and reapportionment.”

But Gov. Ron DeSantis has said the state should wait until the U.S. Supreme Court rules this term on the future of Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, a decision expected in the coming months. He told the Floridian Press he was targeting a special session in spring.

“So we’re going to redistrict,” DeSantis told the Floridian Press. “The issue is that there is a Supreme Court decision that we are waiting on, the argument in October about Section 2 of the VRA impacts Florida’s maps, so we’re going to do it next Spring. I am going to talk to Sen. Albritton about when it makes sense to do, but that will be done. I think we are going to be required to do it because of this court decision.”

Some House Republicans, however, say waiting until spring would be inefficient,” noting lawmakers are already in Tallahassee and able to act sooner. One described the Governor’s preferred timeline as political posturing.

Senate mostly silent — for now

The Florida Senate, meanwhile, is keeping its distance. Staff confirmed Senate President Ben Albritton met with the Governor after Thanksgiving but said only that DeSantis reiterated his position that any special session should come next spring — and after the regular session concludes.

“The President stopped by the Governor’s Office briefly late this afternoon to say hello following Thanksgiving,” staff said in a statement. “The Governor reiterated to the President what he has stated publicly – that the timeline for addressing redistricting should be next Spring. We have always assumed that “Spring” means after the regular session.”

What happens next

Thursday’s House committee meeting will provide the first public indication of how fast, or how divided, the Legislature may be as the redistricting fight escalates.

“Redistricting is not just about lines on a map,” said Rosemary McCoy, a voter at the Tuesday rally. “It’s about your voice.”

With Republicans split on timing, Democrats warning of democratic backsliding, and advocates preparing for possible legal action, Florida’s next political battle is only just beginning.