Port St. Lucie couple among 3 killed in head-on crash in Lake Wales

LAKE WALES, Fla. — Three people were killed, including a Port St. Lucie couple, in a head-on Lake Wales crash on Saturday night after one driver attempted to pass another vehicle in the oncoming lane, authorities said.

Luis Rodriguez, 54, and 52-year-old Jomar Maldonado, 52, died but their 3-year-old grandson, Jaydyn, survived.

Jaydyn was strapped into his car seat in the backseat of the truck and survived the crash. He was taken to a local hospital and was expected to make a full recovery, the release stated.

The family was returning home from Busch Gardens, sheriff’s office officials said.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash that occurred at about 9:50 p.m. on State Road 60 East.

Hannah Wieser, 22, of Winter Haven, was driving a 2015 Ford Flex westbound on State Road 60 East, east of County Road 630, and behind a blue Kia van occupied by visitors from England.

According to a Sheriff’s Office news release, Wieser entered the eastbound lane to pass the Kia. When doing so, she struck the Port St. Lucie couple's Ford F-150, which was traveling east, head-on.

The crash killed Weisner in the Flex.

The Kia struck Wieser's car after the crash but suffered minimal damage.

The family from England was at River Ranch and heading back to their rental in Haines City.

The investigation is ongoing.