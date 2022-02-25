Watch
NewsState

Actions

Popcorn? Fear of death? Theater killing trial set for jury

Theater Shooting Florida
Douglas R. Clifford/AP
Curtis Reeves, center, looks back toward his wife, Vivian Reeves, right, while attends closing arguments during his second-degree murder trial on Friday, Feb 25, 2022, at the Robert D. Sumner Judicial Center in Dade City, Fla. Reeves is accused of shooting and killing Chad Oulson and injuring Nicole Oulson at a Wesley Chapel movie theater in January 2014. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP, Pool)
Theater Shooting Florida
Posted at 1:37 PM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 13:37:22-05

A Florida prosecutor told jurors that a retired police SWAT commander fatally shot a fellow moviegoer because he threw popcorn in his face during an argument because it violated his self-image as an “alpha male.”

Prosecutor Scott Rosenwasser told jurors during closing arguments Friday that retired Tampa police Capt. Curtis Reeves never believed Chad Oulson was a threat at a suburban Tampa theater eight years ago before he fired a fatal shot.

Defense attorney Richard Escobar countered that Reeves reasonably believe his life was in danger when Oulson turned, yelled and reached toward him.

Reeves is charged with second-degree murder and would face a life sentence if convicted.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Hollani Davis 'WPTV The Ultimate Traffic Shortcut Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' 480x360

WPTV First Alert Traffic