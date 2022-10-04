Watch Now
Polk County deputy, 21, fatally shot while serving warrant

Sheriff says deputy serving warrant on suspect who failed to appear in court
Polk County deputies salute colleague killed while serving warrant
Polk County deputies salute their fallen 21-year-old colleague who was killed while serving a warrant Oct. 4, 2021.
Posted at 10:24 AM, Oct 04, 2022
POLK CITY, Fla. — A 21-year deputy was fatally shot Tuesday while serving a warrant in central Florida.

The deputy was shot after entering a trailer in the early morning with three other deputies to serve a warrant on a suspect wanted for failing to appear on a felony drug charge, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

After the shooting, the deputy was taken to Lakeland Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries, "despite valiant efforts," the sheriff said.

The deputy's name wasn't immediately released publicly, pending notification of family, but Judd described the deputy as one of the youngest on the force.

A procession took place Tuesday morning to take the deputy from the hospital to the medical examiner's office. Polk County is located halfway between Orlando and Tampa.

