Police officers rescue dog from hot car in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. — Two Florida police officers came to the rescue of a dog in serious trouble.

Good Samaritans found a dog locked inside a hot car and called police.

When officers arrived, they could see the dog was in real trouble.

Officers ran the tags, and the car turned out to be a rental, so they had no idea who to look for.

An animal control officer arrived on the scene and agreed - this dog needed out of the car quickly.

Officers smashed a window and managed to get the dog out of the vehicle.

They said they needed to act fast because it was so hot inside the car.

"After we broke into the vehicle, the temperature read inside, even after we had some air flowing to 115 degrees, so those patrons were the ones that really helped us find the dog and save that dog's life," said Matthew Grochowski with Sarasota Police.

Authorities caught up with the owner - he said he left the engine running.

He was issued two citations by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.