Police: Man dead following skydiving accident

DELAND, Fla. (AP) -- A man is dead after an apparent skydiving accident at a Florida airport, authorities said.

Officers were called Sunday morning to the DeLand Municipal Airport, where a man landed hard in a parking lot and was found unresponsive, according to a DeLand police statement.

Witnesses told officers that two skydivers had collided in mid-air with their parachutes open and got tangled. One person was able to regain control, but the other was not able to get his parachute to reopen, officials said.

Bystanders attempted to render first aid to the skydiver but were unsuccessful, according to authorities.

Officials didn't immediately identify the victim.