Police investigate Florida woman filmed dunking boy's head in toilet

Associated Press
11:23 AM, Sep 4, 2018
2 hours ago
LEESBURG, Fla. (AP) — Police and social workers are investigating a woman who was recorded repeatedly dunking her 3-year-old son's head in a toilet and flushing it.
In a statement issued Sunday, the Leesburg Police Department said detectives are working with prosecutors to determine whether to bring charges against the woman, who has been identified as Kaitlyn Wolf.
ICYMI: The mom has received death threats, along with messages from people saying she should be shot, killed, run over or buried alive after video of pushing her son’s head into a toilet went viral. http://t.co/0AEXgCVd3a