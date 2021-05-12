Watch
Police: Elderly man dies in Florida after being punched by Dunkin' employee over racial slur

Suspect challenged victim to repeat slur, police say
Gene J. Puskar/AP
FILE - This May 7, 2020, file photo, shows a Dunkin' Donuts at the Greater Pittsburgh International Airport in Moon, Pa. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Posted at 2:14 PM, May 12, 2021
An elderly man died after being punched in the face by a Dunkin' employee over a racial slur last week, Tampa Bay police say.

On May 5 at about 1:30 p.m., a 77-year-old man went through the Dunkin' drive-thru in Tampa.

Police said the man became upset due to a lack of service he was receiving and was asked to leave by employees.

The man reportedly parked the car and entered the store and began arguing with employee Corey Pujols.

Police said the man called Pujols a racial slur and Pujols "challenged the victim to repeat the slur."

The man reportedly did repeat the slur and that's when Pujols punched him in the jaw. This knocked the victim out and he fell to the floor with his head hitting the floor.

The man was taken to the hospital and died two days later.

Pujols was arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter of an elderly adult.

Dan Trujillo at WFTS first reported this story.

