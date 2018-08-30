Peeping Tom dressed like ninja caught peeking, prowling in West Miami

WEST MIAMI, Fla. - Neighbors are on high alert after a peeping Tom dressed in pajama pants with his face covered was caught on camera prowling around a West Miami neighborhood.

A man, who residents compared to as a ninja because of his attire, was caught on a front door surveillance camera looking through windows around 10 a.m. Friday at SW 66th Avenue and SW 12th Street.

In the first few seconds of the video, a car pulls out of the parking lot and the prowler waits by a car. Then, he runs across the lot and looks through a window.

Anyone who recognizes this man should call West Miami police or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Courtesy of our news partner at NBC Miami