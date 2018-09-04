Parkland victim's dad approaches Judge Kavanaugh to shake hands

Judge turned away

Associated Press
3:29 PM, Sep 4, 2018
54 mins ago

An awkward moment during the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh Tuesday, when Fred Guttenberg, the father of a Parkland shooting victim, approached Kavanaugh as they broke for lunch. Now Guttenberg and the White House are offering differing explanations on what happened.

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh

WASHINGTON (AP) —  A man whose daughter died in the school shooting in Parkland, Fla., tried to shake the hand of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh during a break in Tuesday's confirmation hearing.

Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jamie died in the February 2018 attack, approached Kavanaugh after he rose from the witness table for a lunch break. He put out his hand to Kavanaugh, who paused for a moment before turning away as a security guard stepped in. Afterward, Guttenberg tweeted that Kavanaugh "did not want to deal with the reality of gun violence."

White House spokesman Raj Shah says security intervened before Kavanaugh could shake the hand of the "unidentified individual."

After the encounter, Capitol Police talked with Guttenberg. He was again sitting in the hearing room for the afternoon session.

