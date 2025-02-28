Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office major arrested for DUI, deputies say

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 56-year-old man who works for law enforcement was arrested for DUI Tuesday night, St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident occurred at around 11:37 p.m. along State Road 16 in St. Augustine.

Deputies said they saw Sean Patrick Murray swerving from left to right on State Road 16 and speeding—driving 71 mph in an area where the speed limit is 55 mph.

Murray is a major at Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, according to an arrest report.

Deputies pulled Murray over after he made a U-turn at the intersection of State Road 16 and Old Town Parkway, the report said.

Investigators said when they approached Murray's driver side, they smelled "an overwhelming odor of alcoholic beverages." They also said Murray's eyes appeared to be bloodshot and watery.

When asked to, Murray exited his car, but refused to submit to any roadside sobriety tests. However, he admitted consuming alcohol at dinner, the report said.

Murray eventually submitted to a horizontal gaze exercise, which he failed, and then refused to participate in any further exercises, according to the report.

Based on his refusal to consent to any sobriety tests, his impairment and admission to drinking alcohol, deputies took Murray to St. Johns County Jail on a charge of driving under the influence.