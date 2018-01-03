Pair busted for stealing luggage from Miami International Airport: Police

MIAMI - A Hialeah man and woman started 2018 behind bars after police say they stole multiple pieces of luggage from different baggage claim areas at Miami International Airport.

Officers arrested 25-year-old Wilbert Cabrera-Valdes and 34-year-old Ana Columbie on Sunday and charged them with multiple counts of grand theft, while Cabrera-Valdes was also charged with probation violations stemming from previous drug and theft charges, among others.

Miami-Dade Police say that two victims came forward to say they had luggage missing from the claim areas inside the airport on November 27th and December 26th, respectively.

Detectives viewed surveillance videos from both scenes and eventually determined the suspects captured on video were Cabrera-Valdes in both cases, with Columbie a part of the December incident.

Officers arrived at Cabrera-Valdes’ home, finding the stolen luggage and arrested both him and Columbie. Detectives say close to $6,500 worth of luggage and items were collected.

