Operation Home for the Holidays: Florida AG James Uthmeier announces 122 missing children rescued

TAMPA, Fla. — A statewide rescue operation resulted in the safe return of 122 children in Florida, according to Attorney General James Uthmeier.

The announcement was made during a Monday morning news conference in Tampa.

WATCH BELOW: 122 missing children rescued in Florida, AG announces

122 missing children rescued in Florida, AG announces

The attorney general said the historic recovery initiative, called "Operation Home for the Holidays," was led by the U.S. Marshals Service and is "one of the largest child-recovery operations in American history."

Uthmeier said this recovery operation "surpassed the scale and success" of Operation Dragon Eye, conducted earlier this year, and expanded across Tampa Bay, Orlando, Jacksonville, Fort Myers, and into nine other states.

Officials said "Operation Home for the Holidays" resulted in six felony arrests. They did not release the names of the suspects arrested in the case.

"This operation highlights the strength and diligence of Florida's Law Enforcement. I am deeply grateful for everyone that made Operation Home for the Holidays a massive success," Attorney General James Uthmeier said. "Many of these kids have been victimized in unspeakable ways. We will prosecute their abusers to the fullest extent of the law."

Over a two-week span, officials said a task force located vulnerable youth throughout Central Florida, including 57 children in the Tampa Bay region, 14 in Orlando, 22 in Jacksonville, and 29 in Fort Myers. Uthmeier said the operation also resulted in recoveries in nine other states.

"This operation reflects the power of strong partnerships and a shared commitment under Gov. (Ron) DeSantis' leadership to protect Florida's children," FDLE Deputy Commissioner Vaden Pollard said in a statement. "By gathering critical intelligence, pursuing every lead, and working together with our federal, state, and local partners, we achieved a unified mission and delivered meaningful results—122 children and youth are now safe, and that is a victory for our entire state."

Authorities said the children ranged in age from 23 months to 17 years old, and many had experienced various levels of abuse, neglect, exploitation or exposure to other criminal activity.

The attorney general said the operation utilized real-time intelligence and field operations to locate the missing children.

Additional charges are expected as investigations continue, according to Uthmeier.