Open carry now legal in Florida: Here's what Treasure Coast residents are saying

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — On Thursday, Florida joined 46 other states to allow gun owners to openly carry firearms in some form.

WPTV got answers to where it will be allowed and where it will be prohibited.

"I'm not afraid of it," Lillian Peterson, the owner of Argento Jewelry in Stuart, said. "I hope others aren't afraid of it."

With Thursday being the first day for open carry in Florida, many local business owners, like Peterson, are still figuring out what it means for their customers.

"I would play it as it goes," Peterson said. "We need to see what's happening and how people are taking it. If we see that it's a little overdone and people are acting a little strange, and maybe we do, but for now, we play it out."

Some shoppers, like Vincent Devord, are fine with concealed carry but worried about open carry.

"Keep it under your shirt," Devord said. "It can be a little intimidating."

For others, like Robert Rotundo, the new law doesn't bother them. Rotundo said that since other states have open carry, we will adapt to the change.

"Any place can get used to it after a while," Rotundo said.

But Rotundo still understands his neighbor's hesitation.

"A friend of mine, if he walks in a place and sees a gun, he'll walk out," Rotundo said.

Some shoppers said businesses allowing open carry will make them think twice about where they go to shop.

"I probably would think, 'Do i want to go there,'" Amy Merrill, a Stuart resident, said.

WPTV reached out to several popular stores to see what their policy is regarding open carry. Here's what we found out:

Aldi, Publix, Target and Walmart request that customers do not open carry firearms

open carry firearms For Costco, weapons are not allowed in stores except if carried by law enforcement

The Treasure Coast Square Mall prohibits weapons on site

Open carry is allowed in unrestricted areas like parks and government property. However, St. Lucie County Sheriff Richard Del Toro said gun owners need to be aware of the rules for private property.

"If they refuse to leave, and we get called there, that could be an armed trespassing, which is a felony," Del Toro said.