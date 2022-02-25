Watch
One dead, at least six injured after car crashes into Miami Beach restaurant

Posted at 8:54 PM, Feb 24, 2022
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — An elderly woman's car accelerated into a restaurant Thursday night, killing one person and hospitalizing others, officials said.

At 6:03 p.m., paramedics and police officers responded to Call Me Gaby, an Italian restaurant at 22 Washington Ave., Miami Beach police posted on Twitter.

The woman was attempting to parallel park outside the restaurant but instead accelerated into the outdoor cafe area, striking several tables, according to police.

Seven people were transported to the hospital, but one died, police said.

Miami Beach police tweeted for the public to avoid the area, which was closed due to the investigation.

