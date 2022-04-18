Watch
Officials searching for 3 men seen on video carrying body from Florida Airbnb

<a href="https://www.facebook.com/polkcountysheriff?__cft__[0]=AZUcAjN0VH29jGj-OUqP7DyRsX2vCaVxt9iG2L0ZCYNpQELjguhtuQ0CNG3mWGa4beTRrPhjXcWwzH_vyEEoddh4IX6ZRDtbiloylJtuoueYm_QBCXvQIySrISvxeAzDuTmnNVYHwFfdjKxTPZlM6IIEPBf3tc7YzZy6Y0FawsV4dQ&amp;__tn__=-]C-R">Polk County Sheriff's Office</a><br/><br/>
Posted at 9:17 AM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 09:36:20-04

DAVENPORT, Fla. — Video from a surveillance camera shows three men carrying a dead body out of a Polk County Airbnb.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the video is from April 13 on Acorn Court in Davenport.

According to officials, 29-year-old Xavier Antonio Johnson was renting the Airbnb and was fatally shot during a drug transaction inside.

The surveillance video shows the men leaving the home while carrying his body.

Deputies are asking anyone who can identify the men to call 863-298-6200 or contact Heartland Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous and be eligible for a $5,000 cash reward.

