Officials: Patrol vehicle strikes, kills pedestrian

LARGO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida deputy struck and killed a pedestrian with his patrol vehicle on Monday, authorities said.

The crash happened before dawn on a Largo street, though not at a designated crosswalk, according to a Pinellas County Sheriff's Office news release.

Deputy William Morgan was driving his marked SUV when a man, who appeared to be transient, attempted to cross the street, officials said.

The patrol vehicle hit the man, and the deputy stopped immediately to render first-aid, authorities said.

The man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remained under investigation.