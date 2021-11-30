Watch
Officials: Patrol vehicle strikes, kills pedestrian

Matt Rourke/AP
Shown are the lights of a police vehicle. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Police
Posted at 8:50 PM, Nov 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-29 20:50:49-05

LARGO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida deputy struck and killed a pedestrian with his patrol vehicle on Monday, authorities said.

The crash happened before dawn on a Largo street, though not at a designated crosswalk, according to a Pinellas County Sheriff's Office news release.

Deputy William Morgan was driving his marked SUV when a man, who appeared to be transient, attempted to cross the street, officials said.

The patrol vehicle hit the man, and the deputy stopped immediately to render first-aid, authorities said.

The man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remained under investigation.

