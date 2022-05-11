Watch
Officials: Florida panther struck and killed by vehicle

Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild
Posted at 3:23 PM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 15:23:44-04

MOORE HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it’s the 12th panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of 12 total deaths this year.

Wildlife officials say the remains of the 2-year-old females panther were found Tuesday near Fish Eating Creek Wildlife Management Area in Glades County.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast.

Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.

