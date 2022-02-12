Officials: Florida panther struck and killed by vehicle

LABELLE, Fla. (AP) — An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it’s the sixth panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of six total deaths this year.

Wildlife officials say the remains of the 5-year-old male panther were found Tuesday along a rural road just east of the Okaloacoochee Slough State Forest in Hendry County.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast.

Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.