'Not scared of accountability': Florida dive operators fight shark feeding ban

JUPITER, Fla. — A federal proposal to ban shark feeding off Florida’s coast is drawing sharp criticism from the state’s shark diving industry, with operators warning it could devastate conservation-driven tourism businesses while doing little to curb safety risks.

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Dive operators challenge house-passed shark bill

The measure, H.R. 3831, also known as the Safe Florida Seas Act, cleared the U.S. House earlier this week. It would prohibit shark feeding in federal waters within 200 miles of Florida, with an exception for harvesting.

Supporters have called it a common-sense safety measure to reduce human-shark interactions.

But a coalition of dive operators says the bill unfairly targets their work — often veteran-owned, small businesses and nonprofits focused on education, conservation and responsible encounters with sharks — while leaving fishing practices untouched.

“What we’re really requesting is the chance to speak and share the science and the facts,” said Nathan Campbell, owner of Emerald Charters. “No one from Congress has yet asked us to present data or explain our practices.”

Industry: Practices Are Different From Fishing Chum

Operators say they avoid surface chumming, instead taking bait underwater during dives.

They argue this is less likely to condition sharks to approach boats looking for food — unlike some commercial harvesting operations that can release hundreds of gallons of chum at the surface.

WATCH: Florida shark tourism industry fights federal feeding ban

Florida shark tourism industry fights federal feeding ban

“We’re not trying to say fishing is bad,” Campbell said. “We’re asking for a system before you just get rid of us. We’re not scared of accountability.”

Pointing to Hawaii as “Cautionary Tale”

The bill cites Hawaii’s 2006 ban on baited shark diving in federal waters as precedent. Supporters in that case argued shark tourism was conditioning sharks and endangering swimmers.

But Florida operators — and some researchers — say the Hawaii experience tells a different story.

Dr. Matt Ajemian, an associate research professor at Florida Atlantic University, says shark diving in Florida has a “near perfect safety record” for customers. Industry members note that since Hawaii’s ban, shark incidents have increased, fatalities have been reported and, according to the Western Pacific Regional Fishery Management Council, at least one in four fishing trips ends with a shark biting off part of the catch.

“Incidents actually increased. Shark populations increased,” Campbell went on to say. “It was just a reactive bill. We should back this with science, not knee-jerk reactions and fear.”

Conservation and Economic Concerns

Operators argue that shark diving serves both adrenaline-seeking and therapeutic purposes, helps drive awareness of ocean conservation, and supports local economies. Losing that, they say, would hit coastal communities hard.

“It hurts when you’re judged for something without proof,” Campbell expressed. “As long as someone can show this is happening for good, science-backed reasons, we’ll grow with the science.”

In a letter that has already been sent to Congress, he is urging senators to delay action, gather research and involve all stakeholders — including both tourism operators and fisheries — in shaping any new rules.

“Give us a shot and we can prove everyone wrong,” Campbell said. “We’re definitely not scared of sharks. And we’re not scared of accountability.”

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