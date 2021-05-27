Watch
NewsState

Actions

Norwegian Cruise Line giving away 100 free cruises to 100 teachers

Teachers from West Palm Beach compete for top prize
items.[0].image.alt
WESH, NBC NEWSCHANNEL
The Norwegian Escape was greeted by ambulances when it returned to Florida Tuesday. Over the weekend the ship was slammed by a &quot;sudden, extreme gust of wind&quot; -- estimated at 100-knots -- which tilted the ship to the port side.
wptv-norwegian-escape-.jpg
Posted at 4:33 PM, May 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-27 16:39:11-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Norwegian Cruise Lines is celebrating educators by relaunching its "Giving Joy" campaign.

To honor their devotion to their students, NCL is giving away 100 free cruises to 100 teachers, as well as the chance for the top three educators to win up to $25,000 for their schools.

With only a week left to vote, the competition among the Top 200 remains close.

Currently, there are 51 Florida teachers competing for a chance to win a seven-night cruise for two.

Ashley Goldstein and Alexandra Goode-McDaniel of West Palm Beach are among those in the competition.

Click here to vote for your favorite educator in Florida.

Visit the "Giving Joy" campaign website to nominate and vote for educators around the country.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right