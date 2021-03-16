North Palm Beach man spit on security officer at Walt Disney World hotel, authorities say

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — A Palm Beach County man is under arrest for battery after authorities say he spit on a security officer at a Walt Disney World hotel when she asked him to put on a face mask.

According to an arrest report, Kelly McKin, 51, of North Palm Beach, was walking near the convention center area of Disney's Contemporary Resort on Feb. 5 around 8 p.m. and not wearing a face covering.

When a security guard approached McKin, he told her he was a guest at the hotel.

The guard said she asked McKin if he had a face mask, and he replied that he did. When the officer asked McKin to put the mask on, he said he would do so once he got inside the building.

The security guard told McKin "that on private property (Disney), the policy is to wear a mask at all times."

According to the arrest report, McKin told the guard to leave him alone, then "took a step towards her and spit on her."

When the guard left to get backup, McKin entered the hotel and went into an elevator.

An Orange County Sheriff's Office deputy later spoke to McKin, who admitted to getting into a verbal discussion with the guard about him not wearing a mask. However, he denied ever spitting on her.

McKin "was adamant that he did not spit on her," the arrest report stated.

McKin was arrested for battery on a security officer, which is a third-degree felony, and was taken to the Orange County Booking & Release Center.