Nonprofits divided over Everglades Agricultural Area Reservoir Project

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV's Ethan Stein listened to various nonprofits who are divided on the issue. Some question whether the new reservoir would actually help the Everglades. All of the nonprofits have the same mission but they find themselves disagreeing with each other.

Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Marco Island Friday morning to announce that the State of Florida and the U.S. Army have reached a new agreement to accelerate Everglades restoration through expediting the completion of the Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) Reservoir.

The EAA is planned to be a 240,000 acre-foot reservoir and a 6,500 acre-foot storm water treatment area south of Lake Okeechobee to prevent harmful discharges into the Everglades and improve water flow and quality.

Today’s announcement exhibit’s the Trump Administration’s support to complete the project quickly, however Congress will have to approve the expediated timeline. The Everglades Foundation, one of the nonprofits supporting the reservoirs creation, acknowledge Congress’ role in the project in a statement sent to reporters after the governor’s announcement.

“This critical plan to shave off five years will require significant resources, and we look forward to supporting Florida’s bipartisan Congressional Delegation to achieve this imperative goal,” said Bradley Watson, Vice President of Government Affairs for The Everglades Foundation in a press release.

However, the group’s position on the project isn’t consensus. Other nonprofits, like Friends of the Everglades, said they have concerns about the project reducing harmful discharges from Lake Okeechobee on their website.

“The $4 billion EAA Reservoir project will do nothing to send more clean water south, if water managers move forward with the proposed operations,” Matthew Schwartz said.

Schwartz, who leads a nonprofit called the South Florida Wildlands Association, also told WPTV he doesn’t support the construction. He acknowledges more water storage is needed south of Lake Okeechobee, but he’s concerned this project will act more like a dam with interests competing with the Everglades for the water.

“It’s designed to be used as back-up water for the growers. It’s designed to be used as back-up water for the cities, and it’s designed to be used as additional water for the Everglades. Which one has priority at any given time is going to depend on who needs it more and whose voice is louder," Schwartz said. “The municipalities of Palm Beach County are going to speak with a louder voice than the environmentalists saying let the water go into the Everglades. The growers also have a loud voice.”

Again, other nonprofits like Everglades Trust support the project calling it the “crown jewel” of restoration projects. Anna Upton, CEO for the Everglades Trust, praised Gov. Ron DeSantis for getting the federal government to announce their plans to speed up the project.

“Gov. DeSantis has been laser focused on sending more water south to the Everglades, all the way down to Florida Bay, and helping reduce those harmful discharges to our coastal estuaries and the EAA reservoir does both,” Upton said.

For any of this to happen, Congress must approve the funds.