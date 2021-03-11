No dancing allowed at prom, Florida school district says

SARASOTA, Fla. — A Florida school district is forbidding dancing during this year's prom season to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Sarasota County Schools recently unveiled social distancing requirements to principals in order to proceed with prom. Among the rules in effect will be a ban on dancing, spokeswoman Kelsey Whealey said Thursday morning in an email to WPTV.

Prom will be limited to seniors only and masks will be mandatory to attend.

Students will also be grouped into pods and have assigned seating. The pod seating is precautionary so that, in the event that a student tests positive for COVID-19, the entire group wouldn't have to be quarantined.

Individual schools can choose the venue, attire, format and additional safety precautions, such as temperature checks.

Many Florida school districts canceled proms and graduations last year because of COVID-19. Some Treasure Coast school districts have already made the decision to cancel prom this year as well.